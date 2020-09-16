Ayala Malls Central Bloc holds the first mall online trivia night with SLOGOS

Online activities including e-sports tournaments and barkada trivia nights have been a big trend lately as they became avenues for teenagers and adults alike to have fun at home while virtually interacting with friends online.

Some organize personalized game nights with friends via online platforms, but wouldn’t it be more exhilarating to engage in a Friday night virtual experience that gives you a chance to win exciting prizes from your favorite brands?

AyalaMalls Central Bloc is the first and only mall that has partnered with Cebu’s well-loved trivia group, Slogos Night, to bring this whole, new experience online. Attended by more than a thousand Cebuanos in total since 2012, Slogos is set to bring the same thrill it did when AyalaMalls Central Bloc first partnered with them early this year for in-mall game nights. After its online launch in April, more teams have signed up to compete against each other every month during this Friday night event.

The first 60 participants to register will get to join the official Slogos Night for free this September 18 at 8:00 PM and will get the chance to win mall merchant gift certificates. Prepare to answer questions about almost anything under the sun, get familiar with uncommon logos, rewatch some classic television series, and set out to be the next champion.

Register at https://bit.ly/AMCBSlogosRegForm and like AyalaMalls Central Bloc and Slogos Night on Facebook.

ADVERTORIAL