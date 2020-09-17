Number of active cases in Daanbantayan rises to 19 with 15 new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Daanbantayan reported 15 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Thursday, September 17, 2020, bringing its active case count to 19.

All of the 15 new cases are residents of Barangay Maya and are close contacts of the Daanbantayan Patient no. 75. Among the newly confirmed cases are children aged 2, 4, 9, 11, 12, 14, and 16 years.

According to the town’s COVID-19 bulletin, all of the new cases are asymptomatic or not showing symptoms of the infection except for Patient no. 90, a 71-year-old male who is experiencing cough and has lost his sense of taste.

“Gidala na ang mga pasyente sa isolation facility ug nagpahigayon na usab og contact tracing sa direkta nilang nahimamat,” the town’s update reads.

(The patients have been brought to the isolation facility and contact tracing activities to identify their direct contacts have already commenced.)

Meanwhile, the municipality also reported that six of its previously confirmed cases have already recovered from the infection.

At present, the town has a total of 90 confirmed cases with 70 recoveries and one death. /bmjo