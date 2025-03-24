USPF sweeps Group B in dominant CYBL campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) VDrink completed a clean sweep of Group B in the ongoing Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup 2025.

The Baby Panthers capped off their flawless run with a commanding 91-57 victory over the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, putting an exclamation point on their dominant group stage performance last Sunday, March 23, at the Cebu Sports Hub.

USPF finished Group B with an immaculate 5-0 (win-loss) record, while the Magis Eagles, reeling from back-to-back defeats, are virtually eliminated with a 1-3 slate. The Magis Eagles also stumbled last Saturday, falling to the PAREF Springdale Dynamic Power, 73-80.

Luke Brent Dy spearheaded USPF’s charge, delivering a game-high 18 points on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting clip. He flirted with a triple-double, adding eight rebounds, seven steals, and two assists in an impressive all-around effort.

Jack Robert Cox provided solid support with 14 points, five steals, three rebounds, and one assist, while Kris Lawrence Selim chipped in 10 markers to round out USPF’s balanced attack.

Despite the loss, Jacob Javelosa stood out for SHS-AdC, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Yani Monterola also contributed 14 points, but their efforts weren’t enough to keep the Magis Eagles afloat in the CYBL.

USPF asserted its dominance in the paint, outscoring SHS-AdC by a staggering 66-26 margin. They also capitalized on their opponents’ miscues, converting turnovers into 45 points compared to the Magis Eagles’ 17.

Moreover, USPF’s bench proved to be a game-changer, contributing 36 points while SHS-AdC’s second unit managed just nine.

USPF joins Group A’s University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers (4-0) and CKBA (4-1) in the playoffs, while waiting for the one last team to join them.

