Fire department reminds restaurant owners: Regularly check ventilation ducts 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Restaurant owners should regularly check and clean the ventilation system of their kitchens since accumulated oil in the ducts can cause a fire.

This was what Senior Fire Officer 2 Emerson Arceo of the Cebu City Fire Department said after they responded to a fire incident in a fast food restaurant known for grilling barbecue along General Maxilom Avenue on Friday morning, September 18, 2020.

According to Arceo, the fire that was reported at 9:23 am originated from the ventilation duct of the fast food restaurant. Fire responders arrived shortly after it was reported and the flame was put under control at 9:30 a.m. and declared “fire out” at 9:32 a.m.

Arceo said regular cleaning of the vents can minimize the risk of fire.

“Ang air vent sa gawas kasagaran madugay mag accumulate ang oil… ma solidify mahimong flammable,” said Arceo.

(Oil often times accumulates at the air vents outside…It solidifies and becomes flammable.)

No one was hurt in the incident while the estimated cost of the damage was pegged at P10,000.

Arceo said that they ordered a temporary closure of the barbecue fast food restaurant for a week so they could finish their investigation. /bmjo