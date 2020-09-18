DFA: 127 seafarers stranded in ships abroad await repatriation

MANILA, Philippines — Some 127 Filipino seafarers stranded in ships abroad are still awaiting repatriation, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier directed the DFA to assist Filipino seafarers who are stranded in ships, which he said were not docked but floating at sea.

“Gumawa kami ng validation report, so far sa report ng ating mga embahada at konsulada, meron pa tayong natitira na 127 seafarers, eto ang talagang narerecord na merong kailangang repatriation na gawin,” DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said in a televised briefing.

(We made a validation report and according to embassies and consulates, we have 127 seafarers who are still awaiting repatriation.)

Dulay said the DFA already sent a note verbale to the embassies of other nations to assist the Filipino seafarers.

“Unang una, yung pumayag yung bansa na ibaba ang ating mga seafarers. Sana padaungin para maibaba at maiuwi natin,” Dulay said.

(First, for the country to agree in accepting the seafarers, to let their vessel dock so that we can repatriate them.)

The DFA official also admitted having challenges with some countries whose borders remain closed or have limited flights to the Philippines.

Dulay said the DFA along with other agencies have so far repatriated 61,716 Filipino seafarers.

