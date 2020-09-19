18 brgys in Daanbantayan town now COVID-free

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Only two of the 20 barangays in Daanbantayan town have active cases of the coronavirus disease as of Friday, September 18.

In an advisory, the municipal government said that the town’s active cases are found in Barangays Maya -17 and Bitoon – 3. All of its 18 other barangays are now free of any active cases of the infection.

One of the 20 cases of the infection in Daanbantayan town that is located on Cebu’s northern tip, was reported on Friday.

The patient, DB Patient No. 91, is a 25-year-old female resident of Barangay Maya. She is a close contact of Patient No. 75.

While she has remained asymptomatic, DB PAtient No. 91 is now staying at the town’s isolation facility while contract tracing is ongoing.

“Padayon ang tanan sa pag-amping ug mosunod sa mga gipatuman nga health protocols. Magtibangay kita aron malikayan ug masugpo nato ang pagkuyanap sa COVID-19,” the town’s advisory reads.

(Let us all continue to be careful and comply with health protocols. Let us help one another to prevent the spread of COVID-19.)/dbs