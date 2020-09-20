Mandaue City logs 23 recoveries, 20 new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 22 non-community transmission patients in Mandaue City have recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the city announced on Saturday.

In its COVID-19 bulletin for September 19, the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said it has logged an additional 23 recoveries of which 22 are non-community transmission while the other one is from Barangay Labogon.

The city distinguishes between community cases or those that were detected in the barangays and non-community cases or those that are coming from establishments that have its own infection control protocols.

The new recoveries bring the total number of persons who got better from the infection to 1,945 or 86 percent of its total number of reported cases at 2,251.

Meanwhile, the city also reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. All are coming from the community.

The new cases include four from Canduman, three each from Maguikay and Tipolo, two each from Subangdaku and Umapad, and one each from Barangays Mantuyong, Alang-alang, Cambaro, Pagsabungan, Paknaan, and Tabok.

The new cases and additional recoveries leave the number of active infections in the city at 181. Mandaue City also has 125 deaths. / dcb