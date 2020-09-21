Additional health protocols for Cebu City construction sites – dad

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In an effort to slow down the transmission of coronavirus in construction sites and among workers, local officials and private firms in Cebu City agreed to impose additional health protocols.

The city government’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) held a meeting on Monday, September 21 with companies involved in construction activities to address the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among the latter’s employees.

In a follow-up virtual press conference on Monday, EOC czar and City Councilor Joel Garganera told reporters that both parties agreed to implement more measures to ensure that the virus would be contained.

“During the past few weeks, the EOC observed that there is a significant increase in transmission among construction workers. In line with this, we conducted a coordination meeting with the stakeholders to get a glimpse of their situation and how we can further improve the health protocols,” said Garganera.

According to the councilor, among the measures they agreed upon was to place a construction site, a bunker, or a barracks under total lockdown if anyone there tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.

And if lockdown is inevitable, Garganera said the government, through the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), would be responsible for collecting swab samples while the contractors would be the ones providing food and other provisions needed throughout its duration.

“These are on top of the health protocols mandated and employed by the different private contractors in the city,” added Garganera.

Last Sunday, September 20, the EOC reported that construction sites, and its corresponding components such as barracks or bunkhouses where workers usually stay, had emerged as one of the top sources of new COVID-19 cases in the city.

Their data showed that as of September 18, a total of 20 individuals, who tested positive for COVID-19 happened to be employees involved in construction activities.

Garganera also said construction firms had requested the government to allow their vehicles such as their Isuzu Elf and dump trucks to ferry workers between their workplaces and their respective residences.

He said this suggestion was raised to limit their exposure.

“They requested this in order to lessen the exposure of construction workers. If approved, they assured strict compliance on social distancing,” added Garganera.

Construction sites, as well as its barracks and bunkhouses, will also be subjected to have at least one Health and Infection Prevention Control Officer (HIPCO) in order to optimize contact tracing efforts, Garganera said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) downgraded Cebu City to the most relaxed form of community quarantine – modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) – last September 1.

As a result, more businesses in the city have reopened, and more employees returned to their respective workplaces. /dbs