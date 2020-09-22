Cebu logs 118 recoveries, 33 new COVID cases on Sept. 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reported another high in its count of additional recoveries in Cebu on Monday, September 21, 2020, with 118 patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

In its case bulletin, the health department said the largest bulk of the recoveries are from Cebu province which reported 83 new recoveries. The province now has a total of 4,472 recoveries or 83 percent of its 5,375 total number of confirmed cases.

The other new recoveries are from Cebu City – 25 and Mandaue City – 10.

In the entire region, the recovery count is now at 17,607 or 86 percent of the 20,450 total number of confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, 33 new COVID-19 infections were also added to the tally of infections in Cebu. The new cases include 15 from Cebu City, 13 from Cebu province, three from Lapu-Lapu City, and two from Mandaue City.

In its own case bulletin, however, Mandaue City reported only nine new recoveries and one newly detected COVID-19 case.

Aside from the cases in Cebu, DOH-7 said four new cases were also added in Bohol province.

With the new cases and recoveries, the active case count in the region has gone down to 1,597 on Monday from the 1,680 active cases on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Cebu province now has 564 active cases from the 633 cases on Sunday; Cebu City’s count went down to 374 from 388; and Lapu-Lapu City active cases increased by four and is now at 24.

DOH-7’s count on the active cases in Mandaue City is now at 227 from the 235 on Sunday but the city, in its case update on Monday, reported that its active case count is now down to 170 with 1,955 recoveries. / dcb