Street caroling ‘harmful’ to kids – DSWD-7

CEBU CITY – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Central Visayas issued a warning on Wednesday to parents regarding the potential legal consequences of allowing their children to engage in caroling near busy streets with passing vehicles.

Shalaine Marie Lucero, the regional director of DSWD-7, emphasized the importance of safeguarding children from harm, stating that sending them out onto the streets poses significant risks.

“We have a robust inter-agency task force focused on anti-mendicancy in Cebu City, which aims to rescue children involved in begging or similar activities. This ordinance also applies to children caroling near moving vehicles,” she explained.

Lucero further noted that parents permitting their children to chase cars for caroling could face arrest under child abuse laws.

In related news, the office of Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia reported that more than 40 individuals have applied for permits to conduct caroling in the city this Christmas season. Guidelines for residents from outside Cebu City wishing to hold caroling activities are expected to be announced soon.

The Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Board reminded the public on Nov. 4 that caroling without a permit is prohibited under City Ordinance 1361, also known as the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance, and individuals interested in conducting such activities must obtain the necessary permits.

READ MORE

Rama to public: ‘Do not wait for city hall to take action’

Public warned: Don’t give alms to beggars on Cebu City streets or you will be apprehended, fined

Christmas caroling in Cebu City streets disallowed

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP