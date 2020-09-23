Mandaue Council set to deliberate on ‘urgent’ bike ordinance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Council is set to begin deliberations this afternoon, September 23, 2020, on a proposed ordinance that will set the rules and regulations for the establishment of a bicycle system in the highly urbanized city.

The proposed Comprehensive Bicycle Ordinance authored by Councilor Jimmy Lumapas has been certified as urgent by Mayor Jonas Cortes.

The measure outlines the rules and regulations for cyclists and their bicycles, the city government’s role in the operation of the bicycle system, the bike facilities, and the penalties and sanctions for violations of the bike system operations.

“This humble representation takes the initiative to embark legislation that promotes walking and the use of bicycles as essential and safer modes of transport for our Mandauehanons to proceed with their daily activities,” Lumapas said in the proposed ordinance’s explanatory note.

Lumapas said the measure relates with the directive of the Department of Local and Interior Government (DILG) for local government units to accord the highest priority to bike lane networks and walk paths as the people proceed to the new normal.

Rules for cyclists

Under the proposed ordinance, bicyclists are required to wear helmets and reflectorized vests or bright-colored shirts while riding their bikes.

The cyclists should also keep a two-hand drive at all times unless doing hand signals or when he is a person with a disability (PWD).

The ordinance also prohibits bicyclists against carrying back riders while on transit and they are directed to carry only minimal loads as bicycles are not designed to carry much cargo.

While the city of Mandaue has already started establishing bike lanes, cyclists are prohibited from counterflowing or maneuvering between vehicles outside their designated lanes.

Bicycles shall also have reflectors both in its front and rear side.

Bike lane networks

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) and the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) are tasked to jointly study the city-wide traffic and create a comprehensive plan and appropriate engineering solutions to establish a bike lane network with walk paths and promote the use of active transport.

The CPDO will also determine the phases of the bike lane networks different road loops in the city including A.S. Fortuna Stret-A.C. Cortes Avenue, the city core loop, and an inner and outer circumferential loop.

The bike lanes, which are either shared or dedicated, will be put up at the left side of one-way streets and the right side of two-way streets.

For limited-access bike lanes, which are those located where trucks usually pass, bicyclists are only allowed to pass through during truck ban hours. / dcb