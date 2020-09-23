3 gov’t-owned trucks among 125 illegally parked vehicles clamped by CCTO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Government-owned vehicles were not spared from the clamping operation which the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) implemented at midnight on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

In an advisory, CCTO said it also clamped the garbage trucks of Barangays Capitol Site and Calamba for illegal overnight parking.

Also clamped was a fire truck owned by Barangay Labangon for “parking in the opposite direction.”

“This department will not tolerate any violation committed by goverment officials/employees/government offices in order to be fair to the general public,” the CCTO advisory reads.

“Bisan og gipanag-iya pa sa gobyerno basta maka violate sa trapiko,dili jud makalingkawas sa atong ipahamtang nga silot,” it added.

(Even if these vehicles are government-owned, these will be clamped for violation of our traffic regulations.)

The three red plate vehicles were among the 125 vehicles which CCTO clamped on Wednesday.

Here are some photos of the clamping operation courtesy of the CCTO: