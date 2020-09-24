No new COVID-19 case in Talisay City for second straight day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded no new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for the second day in a row as of September 22, 2020.

In a late-night post on September 23, 2020, the Talisay City Public Information Office revealed that the active cases in the city has now dropped to 36 out of the 948 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

This after five more recoveries were recorded in the latest update, raising the number of recoveries to 817 for a recovery rate of 3.7 percent.

There are 15 barangays with active cases including Barangays Biasong, Bulacao, Candulawan, Cansojong, Dumlog, Lagtang, Lawaan I, Lawaan III, Mohon, Poblacion, Pooc, San Isidro, San Roque, and Tabunok.

Most of the active cases are now in Barangays Lagtang and Lawaan III with six active cases each. They are followed by Barangay San Isidro with four active cases.

Those previously recorded cases in Barangay Lawaan I, which used to have the most number of active cases, have now recovered and three cases remain.

The Talisay City government attributes the drop in cases with the immediate isolation of the COVID-19 positive patients and intensified contact tracing.

