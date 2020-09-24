Portion of Talisay-Toledo Wharf Road under repair
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The portion of the Talisay-Toledo Wharf Road that traverses four hinterland villages in Talisay City is under repair after minor landslides rendered the area unpassable.
Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas promised motorists that the repair would be finished today so it would be passable again for trucks, cars, and other vehicles.
“Yesterday, I called up DPWH officials to discuss the situation at the Talisay-Toledo Wharf Access Road which traverses Barangays Jaclupan, Manipis and Camp 4. I told them that the road which is a project of DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) needs immediate intervention,” said the mayor.
The DPWH said that a cave-in occurred in the upper portion of the area due to accumulated water, which forced a portion of the rock wall situated above the road to collapse.
The agency has already cordoned the area, cleared up the debris, and filled the gaps by placing ripraps along the caved-in portion.
The road has also been fixed and the DPWH promised they would complete it within the day.
Read: Road to mountain barangays in Talisay City off-limits to sightseers until Sunday
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.