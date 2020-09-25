Convalescent blood plasma cited for recovery of 429 COVID-19 patients

MANILA, Philippines — Over 400 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients who received convalescent plasma treatment have recovered, Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo revealed Friday, September 25, 2020.

Of the 526 patients who were given convalescent blood plasma, 429 have so far recovered, showing “good results” with the experimental treatment for COVID-19.

“526 patients have been given convalescent plasma and of this, 429 have recovered. Medyo maganda naman [ang results],” Domingo said in an online media forum.

Further studies, however, are still needed to determine whether blood plasma could be a treatment for COVID-19.

“Of course the scientific analysis of the study will have to be done. Siyempre iba iba naman ‘yung status ng pasyente, ‘yung mga protocol hindi pare-pareho,” Domingo said.

Plasma is a yellowish, liquid component of blood that contains antibodies that are deemed vital for boosting the immune response to bacteria and viruses.

In this experimental treatment, the convalescent plasma in the blood, which contains antibodies, is collected from COVID-19 survivors and used to treat others suffering from the respiratory disease.

The FDA has so far allowed 17 hospitals to administer convalescent plasma to COVID-19 patients.

Last April, the Philippine General Hospital launched a blood plasma donation drive, urging COVID-19 survivors to donate blood two weeks after they tested negative for the new coronavirus.

PGH Director Gerardo Legaspi earlier said COVID-19 patients who underwent convalescent blood plasma therapy saw their conditions improve.

