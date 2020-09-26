Fair weather in Metro Cebu during last weekend of September – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuanos will be blessed with fair weather this weekend, the last for the month of September.

The Mactan bureau of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa-Mactan) announced on Saturday, September 25, that sunny skies will prevail over Metro Cebu.

“Metro Cebu will have generally fair weather. However, we are expecting isolated rainshowers and localized thunderstorms especially in the afternoon or evening,” said weather specialist Angelica Orongan.

The state weather bureau said that no major weather system is presently affecting Metro Cebu and the rest of the province. Even the low-pressure area (LPA) that was spotted 405 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan as of 3 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 26, will not have any direct effect on Metro Cebu. / dcb