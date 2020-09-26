PRO-7 asks anew PC Hills settlers: Leave the area

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some settlers in PC Hills will have to vacate the area, whom Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, described as a police reservation.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO-7 director, said this again when he sent a second letter three months after the PRO-7 sent them the first letter asking them to vacate the area.

He said the area needed to be vacated as it would be used for the building of the quarters of active policemen in service.

“Actually I have given them a chance to move out because they are not legally occupying those piece of land. Those are part of the PRO-7 property,” said Ferro.

Ferro said that some of the settlers were not members of the PNP or the Army and most of them had turned the area into a property where they started their own business.

“Some of our policemen are living in the slum areas, so we need justice for policemen who are working hard by giving them decent facilities like living quarters,” said Ferro.

On Friday, Ferro said he again sent a letter to the settlers giving them another warning to vacate the area.

However, he said that since it was still in the middle of the pandemic, the settlers would have to be given more another time enough for them to move out.

Ferro also assured that they would assist these individuals and their families to find areas where they could relocate.

“We will be more understanding. But under the law they are occupying a police reservation,” said Ferro./dbs