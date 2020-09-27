Central Visayas logs more active cases than recoveries from Sept. 20-26

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) logged a total of 421 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the region in the last seven days, from September 20 to 26, 2020, exceeding the 380 recoveries reported by the health department for the same period.

Of the 421 cases, 374 are from Cebu while 30 are from Bohol, and 17 are from Negros Oriental. All the 380 recoveries, meanwhile, are from Cebu.

The health department has not reported any new recoveries for the provinces of Bohol and Negros Oriental since September 12.

On Saturday, September 26, 60 new cases and 18 new recoveries were added to the COVID-19 tally for Central Visayas. The 60 new cases consist of 55 patients from Cebu, three from Negros Oriental, and two from Bohol, while the new recoveries are all from Cebu.

The count of active cases in Central Visayas is back at 1,674 from going as low as 1,474 on September 14.

DATE NEW CASES RECOVERIES ACTIVE CASES September 20, 2020 54 19 1680 September 21, 2020 37 118 1597 September 22, 2020 60 41 1616 September 23, 2020 62 39 1640 September 24, 2020 101 85 1650 September 25, 2020 47 60 1633 September 26, 2020 60 18 1,674 Total 421 380

Cebu province makes up the biggest chunk of the new cases in the region with 205 cases added to its tally in the last seven days, although the count of new cases is lower than its 230 recoveries for the week.

Cebu City follows with a total of 90 new cases for the same period, Mandaue City with 40 cases, Lapu-Lapu City with 38 cases, Bohol with 30 cases, and Negros Oriental with 17 cases.

In terms of recoveries, Cebu City logged a total of 66 recoveries, 26 for Lapu-Lapu City and 58 for Mandaue City for September 20 to 26. / dcb