Dumanjug bans household gatherings leading to Oct. 4 founding anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Household gatherings are temporarily prohibited in the municipality of Dumanjug in southern Cebu as the town prepares for its 165th founding anniversary this Sunday, October 4, 2020.

In an executive order which he signed on Monday, September 28, Mayor Efren Guntrano Gica ordered the ban of holding household gatherings that would involve persons other than the immediate members of a family in line with the town’s measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“The magnitude of the impact of the spread of COVID-19 in the Municipality fo Dumanjug requires drastic measures to protect the health and welfare of the residents of the [m]unicipality,” Gica’s order reads.

As of September 28, the municipality reported a total of 29 COVID-19 infections. The town has also recorded one death according to the COVID-19 tracker of the Department of Health in Central Visayas.

“Due to this recent development, there is a need to implement strictly the health protocols especially as the annual Fiesta Celebration of the Municipality is fast approaching,” the EO added.

The executive order was to take effect immediately and valid until midnight of October 5, 2020. / dcb