Buying plants at CREMDEC helps local Cebu City farmers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— For all plant lovers out there, the Cebu City Resource Management and Development Center (Cremdec) in Barangay Taptap should be your destination for your next plant-shopping run.

Why? Because by buying plants or planting needs there, you are also helping local farmers from the mountain villages of Cebu.

Doctor Alice Utlang, head of the Campus Development in Cremdec, told CDN Digital that some of the plants sold at the Cremdec are bought from farmers in the Sitio Cantipla in the neighboring Barangay Tabunan.

Aside from the typical plants that are in during this pandemic such as the snake plant, mayana and calathea plants, Cremdec is also selling herbs, fruits and vegetable plants .

Price of the plants range from P50 to P750.

If you wish to make a purchase, you can drop by at the Cremdec in baranay Taptap or follow Utlang’s Facebook account for more information.

/bmjo