Ferro appeals to public: Maintain health protocols while visiting cemeteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), is asking the public to continue observing the standard health protocols while visiting the cemeteries before All Souls’ Day.

In a phone interview, Ferro said they will be starting to deploy personnel to man big cemeteries around Central Visayas.

Public cemeteries will be open for visitation starting Tuesday, September 22, 2020, until October 28, 2020. They will be closed from October 29, 2020, to November 4, 2020 as per the decision of the inter agency task force (IATF) to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus disease.

“Ato lang hangyo sa mga kaigsuonan diri sa Central Visayas na we follow the health [protocol] like the use of face mask at all times, especially dira sa atong mga minteryo, sa atong mga memorials. And we should observe social distancing and frequent disinfection of our hands,” Ferro said.

(I appeal to all from Central Visayas to follow health protocol like the use of face masks at all times, especially those visiting cemeteries and memorials.)

To make sure that these protocols will be followed, Ferro said that they will still set up the help desks and assign policemen to patrol cemeteries in the region. /bmjo