Another centenarian receives P100K from Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another centenarian here received P100,000 gift from the Cebu City government.

Hilaria Dionson, or Lola Laring, turned 100 on January 14, 2020.

She was given the P100,000 cheque by the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said the cash gift is an honor to those who lived to reach 100 years old.

On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, a Cebuano veteran also received P100,000 from the city government for reaching 100 years old.

Lola Laring said her secret to a long life is taking a bath regularly, drinking milk, eating vegetables and fruits, and always praying to God.

Even in her old age, Lola Laring remains cheerful, smiling, and talkative to people around her.

Lola Laring already has a combined 50 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Here are some photos of the turnover of the check courtesy of the Cebu City Public Information Office:

