T-shirt printing shop in Mandaue offering to print learning modules for free needs volunteers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A simple help that will go a long way.

This is what Mark Laurence Bustillo, 23, Proprietor of University Shirts Printing Services in Mandaue thought of when he opened his doors to printing free modules for teachers who do not have access to printers.

The Alegria, Cebu-native told CDN Digital that since most of their clients are schools, he noticed that some of the teachers are still having a hard time printing all the modules to be used in this year’s new learning set-up.

Classes in public schools are set to begin on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Read: DepEd: Opening of classes in public schools moved to October 5

His initiative, which started last Monday, September 28, 2020, has already printed more or less 70,000 pages as of today, September 30. Bustillo has opened his shop for 24 hours just to accommodate the free printing of the modules.

Three days into the giving a hand to our teachers by printing their modules for free, Bustillo and his team are now in need of help too.

“We are looking for volunteers and are accepting donations as well, like A4 bond papers, inks, staplers, and even cash to keep this project running for our teachers,” he added.

Even though Bustillo and his printing business suffered greatly in this pandemic, he still wants to give back for all the blessings he has received in these trying times.

In his case, he wants to help the people who helped him become who he is today–our teachers.

You may message Mark Laurence Bustillo on his Facebook page on how you too can be part of this project.

/bmjo