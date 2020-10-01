Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Surigao del Sur

By: Cathrine Gonzales - Inquirer.net | October 01,2020 - 08:21 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off Bayabas town in Surigao del Sur on Thursday morning, October 1, 2020.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the tectonic quake struck 68 kilometers northeast of Bayabas at 6:10 a.m.

It had a depth of focus of 16 kilometers.

Instrumental intensity I was recorded in Surigao City, according to Phivolcs.

Phivolcs added that aftershocks are expected.