Webinar to explore influence of Christianity in PH

On Friday, October 2, 3 p.m. Gabii sa Kabilin (GSK) and the Archdiocese of Cebu will host the virtual keynote address, “The Impact of 500 Years of Christianity to Filipino Life and Culture” by author, scholar and historian Dr. Danilo Gerona.

The address will provide a historical assessment of the enduring influence of five centuries of Christianity on the lives of Filipinos. It is part of the local Catholic Church’s series of online activities in preparation for the quincentennial celebrations in 2021.

Those interested can register at https://forms.gle/u3jaFEown4suEo5A8.

Dr. Gerona specializes in pre-Spanish and Spanish colonial period accounts and currently serves as the director of the Magellan-Elcano Studies Center at Partido State University in Camarines Sur. He is also a member of Sevilla 2019-2022, an international council spearheading the celebration of 500 years of the circumnavigation of the world.

The keynote address will be streamed live on the GSK Facebook page and YouTube channel. It can also be viewed on the 500th YOC-Archdiocese of Cebu Facebook page.

Initiated in 2007 by the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI), Gabii sa Kabilin aims to help preserve local culture and heritage by encouraging Cebuanos to visit museums. For more information and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/gabiisakabilincebu/.

