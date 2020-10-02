Enforcers rescue minors from internet cafe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least eight minors were rescued from an enclosed internet cafe in Cebu City that was discovered to have neglected physical distancing measures.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Clark Arriola, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), confirmed this in a phone interview with reporters on Friday, October 2.

Arriola said the minors were found playing inside an internet cafe in Barangay Tisa by enforcers from the city’s newly formed quarantine enforcement task force who were doing their routine patrol and ‘rekorida’ in the area.

However, Arriola said they had yet to provide further details since investigation on the incident was still ongoing as of this writing.

“We’re waiting for the official report from the officers assigned in the area,” he said.

In the meantime, the CCPO official said they would be directing police stations all over the city to encourage internet cafes and similar establishments to comply with the minimum health standards.

“The police have been conducting inspection and visitation in internet cafes but we’re going to intensify these to remind them of the health protocols that should be implemented,” said Arriola in Cebuano.

“Considering that the opening of classes is set next week, we have to urge owners of internet cafes that they have the responsibility to ensure minimum health standards,” he added.

Cebu City’s modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status has been extended until October 15 by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID). /dbs

