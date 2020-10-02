Blackpink’s ‘The Album’ is finally out

Blackpink is finally in our area!

After much anticipation and excitement, the K-pop’s biggest girl group superstar released their full-length studio album on October 2, 2020.

Simple titled “THE ALBUM” under YG Entertainment and Interscope records, it features eight tracks including the collaboration with Selena Gomez dubbed “Ice Cream” and their biggest hit “How You Like That.”

They also feature a collaboration with American rapper Cardi B in their “Bet You Wanna” track.

Recently, the K-pop girl group earned its highest-charting hit with “Ice Cream” which according reports, Ariana Grande participated in the making of the song.

“Ice Cream” topped at the No. 13 billboard charts on August 18 on its release date while “How You Like That” peaked at No. 33 on the billboard charts.

There is no denying that these girls are conquering the international music scene. And with the release of their new album, they are out to conquer the world.

Stream Blackpink’s THE ALBUM now!