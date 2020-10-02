DepEd Mandaue teachers share struggle to do TV lessons

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- The Department of Education Mandaue City Schools Division starts shooting video lessons for TV-Based instruction.

Aside from modular distance learning and online learning. The DepEd Mandaue also implements Radio and TV-based instruction.

The teachers admitted that it was very challenging for them as they were first-timers and did not have any experience in production.

Jaypee Mañago, an information and communication technology coordinator, said that they had done a lot of research on what were the right things to do in the set.

“Kami tanan we don’t really have any idea unsay mahitabo, so among gibuhat karun is we do research. We actually search some of the YouTube materials arun makita bitaw namo ang parts sa lighting, etc. We don’t have any idea sa production team but luckily naa mi na interview nga mao ni siya and we do research. Daghan man sad ang tabang, that’s why we are grateful,” he said.

(Everyone does not really have any idea on what will happen, so what we do right now is we do research. We actually searched some of the YouTube materials to know the parts of the lighting, etc. We don’t have have any idea in the production team, but luckily we interviewed someone and told us the right thing to do, and we do research. There are lots of help, that is why we are grateful.)

Dr. Mercedita Demoral, in charge of the production, for her part said although they lacked training, they were still doing their very best for the children to learn better about the lessons.

” We don’t have training for this, although we have ongoing training for this as of this month. Sa atong (for our) DepEd national, we believe we need more pa gyud unta, but here it is because it is a call for duty for all of us especially the teachers so, we have to undergo this para sa bayan and para sa bata (for the country and for the students). Demoral said.

Video lessons are English, Filipino, Arts, and Mother tongue-based classes.

Last month, DepEd Mandaue together with two other Schools division in Naga City and Lapu-Lapu City signed a memorandum of agreement with a cable company to seal their partnership in producing the video lessons.

Schools Division of Naga City is handling Grade 2 and the Schools Division of Lapu-Lapu City is handling Grade 1.

The video lessons will help learners from kindergarten and Grade 3 students.

The video lessons will be also be aired on a cable channel every Monday to Friday starting October 5.