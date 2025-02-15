Cebu City Hall move to SRP: Garcia eyes P500M budget

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has announced his plan to allocate P500 million in the 2026 budget for the transfer of Cebu City Hall to the South Road Properties (SRP).

He called it “one of his flagship projects” if he is elected mayor.

Garcia explained that the transfer aligns with his vision of preserving the city’s heritage district. As the author of the city’s heritage ordinance, he stated that business and government operations should not interfere with the cultural significance of the downtown area.

“Well, because this [downtown area] is already a heritage district pursuant to what I authored, I don’t want a business district in a heritage district. Instead, we will convert the current City Hall into a museum that will tell the story of Cebu City’s past,” Garcia said. “It will also serve as a space for artists who need a venue to showcase their work.”

He added that once the move is completed, all government offices will be centralized at the SRP.

Councilor Archival opposes the move

However, Cebu City Councilor and mayoral hopeful Nestor Archival Sr. raised concerns over the proposal, questioning the financial feasibility and necessity of the relocation.

“Why move City Hall to the SRP? That will require more expenses. We know for a fact that money is needed elsewhere. Even if they allocate P500 million, it will not be enough. It could balloon to P3 billion, just like what happened with CCMC (Cebu City Medical Center), where they started the project in phases due to lack of funds,” Archival said.

Archival also pointed out the challenges of accessibility. He cited that public transportation infrastructure at the SRP is not yet sufficient to accommodate such a move.

“It might not be the proper time for this. The public transport system to SRP is still inadequate. People are already struggling to commute there, so why make them spend more just to reach government offices?” he added.

Archival also raised doubts about the sustainability of a museum in the current City Hall building.

“What museums in Cebu are well-maintained? Even if we build one, will it be properly managed? The real needs of the people are clear: a functional hospital, a reliable water source, better public transportation, and solutions to flooding,” he stressed.

A revived plan from previous admins

The idea of transferring City Hall to SRP is not new. In 2015, former Mayor Michael Rama proposed relocating all Cebu City Hall offices to a single compound at the SRP to improve accessibility and ease congestion in the downtown area.

Rama envisioned transforming the old City Hall complex into a cultural and heritage center.

Rama’s plan included a study by architectural experts to develop a master plan for the relocation. He compared the vision to Washington, D.C., where government buildings are centralized within a designated area, creating a hub for administrative functions while preserving heritage sites.

In 2022, Rama reiterated his plan, aiming to convert the current City Hall into a modern Cebu City Museum while transferring executive and legislative offices to SRP. He also proposed the construction of a larger public library to enhance cultural and educational facilities.

SRP: A central business hub

Garcia sees SRP as the ideal location for government offices, likening it to Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Metro Manila. He stated that an ordinance would be passed to ensure the relocation remains permanent.

“The central business district should not be placed in a heritage area. Once we move, we will also pass an ordinance to ensure City Hall does not keep transferring locations,” Garcia said.

The SRP, a 300-hectare property, is the city’s largest asset, with portions already sold to major developers like SM Prime Holdings, Bigfoot Entertainment, and Filinvest Land Inc. A five-hectare lot was also donated to the University of the Philippines. /clorenciana

