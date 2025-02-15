Central Visayas police activate ‘Emergency Alert Button App’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Central Visayas, demonstrating their commitment in safeguarding the public’s safety, has launched an innovate communication tool designed to help citizens report emergencies more quickly for a swifter police response.

The “Emergency Alert Button App” is described by authorities as an “innovate safety tool” that possesses life-saving potential.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), led the activation of the app on Friday, February 14, 2025.

The launching ceremony took place at Camp Sergio Osmena Sr., Cebu City and was attended by several government officials, partner agencies, and stakeholders.

Also in attendance were Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) acting provincial director Police Colonel Jovito Atanacio and Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) acting city director Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa.

Maranan highlighted that the “Emergency Alert Button App” is designed to provide immediate assistance 24/7 to establishments and institutions within Central Visayas.

This “dependable communication tool,” which operates without the need for internet connection, will enable the law enforcement unit to respond more swiftly, effectively, and reliably.

According to PRO-7, the emergency alert button app is intended specifically for the use of business establishments within a police station’s area of responsibility.

Using this app will allow establishments to send instantaneous alerts to a nearby police station during emergency situations. This will then enhance the businesses’ security measures, particularly those that operate around the clock and do not have on-site security personnel.

With a simple click on the app, which can be downloaded on any Android phone, users can instantly notify nearby law enforcement units.

During the launching ceremony, attendees witnessed a presentation showcasing the project’s background concept and installation procedure.

In addition, a live simulation, streamed through the DISCORD app, was shown demonstrating how the emergency alert button app can be used in real-life critical scenarios.

Maranan, in his speech, encouraged the personnel of the police units in Central Visayas to master the system thoroughly and prepare for diverse scenarios.

The regional director also emphasized that responding with urgency and coordinated efforts is vital during emergency situations as it affects the result of the operation.

“Our approach to policing must evolve to meet contemporary challenges. While the roles of apprehending and arresting officers remain fundamental, our focus must shift toward crime prevention. In emergencies, our responses must be immediate, calculated, and relentless. The Emergency Alert Button App exemplifies our commitment to connecting individuals in need with prompt assistance, paving the way for a safer, more connected future for everyone,” he stated.

Maranan also assured that the police force in Region 7 is well-equipped to address the challenges of security threats in the modern day.

