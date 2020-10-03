Retired cop killed in shootout; P1.4M shabu seized

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A retired police officer was killed in a shootout with law enforcers who visited his home in Sitio Hoyong-Hoyong, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Friday, October 2, 2020, to serve a search warrant.

In a report, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA – 7) said that Alexander Dalion, 58, was accused of being a drug peddler who had links with prominent drug personalities here.

The warrant dated Sept. 30 was issued by Third Vice Executive Judge Marlon Moneva of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Cebu City.

PDEA-7 said that Dalion attempted to scare away law enforcers from the anti-narcotics agency, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), who were headed for his home to serve the search warrant.

The PDEA-7 report said that the former policeman opened fire prompting law enforcers to fire back at him which resulted in his death.

Seized from the suspect’s residence were 22 pieces of sealed transparent plastic sachets believed to contain shabu with a total street value of approximately P1.4 million.

Dalion allegedly had connections with slain drug lord Jeffrey ‘Jaguar’ Diaz and had the capacity to dispose of around one kilogram of shabu per week.

PDEA-7 said they received information from concerned citizens in the area on the former police officer’s illegal activities. Informants also claimed that Dalion had murdered his sibling and that he would indiscriminately fire a gun scaring neighbors. / dcb