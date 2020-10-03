PWDs in Cebu City will get cash cards too

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) in Cebu City assures the persons with disability (PWDs) that they will also get a cash card for their yearly financial assistance.

Nolito Dayanan, Federation of PWDs in Cebu City president, said that there was a need to update the data of the PWDs with coordination with the Department of Health (DOH), before the city government could begin the processing of the PWD cash cards.

“Sa atong mga PWDs diri sa Cebu City, wala ta na left behind. We have to start again because we have to align our data gathered with the national data required by the DOH,” said Dayanan.

(For our PWDs here in Cebu City, they are not left behind. We have to start again because we have to align our data gathered with the national data required by the DOH.)

This PWD data of the city must also be submitted to the national database of the DOH as required for their membership to the state health insurance, Philhealth, and for them to be qualified for financial assistance such as that given by the city government.

PWDs also receive P12,000 financial assistance per year in Cebu City, distributed to them in tranches three or four times a year.

The cash cards for the PWDs are already included in the Executive Order No. 96 of Mayor Edgardo Labella along with the cash cards for the senior citizens.

DSWS promised that the cash cards for the PWDs would also be released starting December 2020, and they could expect 4-months-worth of financial assistance with the card.

Dayanan said they were now working on updating the database so that the names of the PWDs could be submitted to the LandBank of the Philippines for the generation of the cash cards. /dbs