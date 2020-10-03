EOC to regulate delivery services in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has met with delivery services in the city to discuss certain regulations that would ensure the safety of both delivery personnel and clients.

Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said the delivery personnel were always at risk of either contracting the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) or spreading the virus due to their constant exposure to people.

“For the month of September, of the total positive patients for the month of September the Contact Tracing Team observed that there are 5 positive cases that have a history of availing delivery services (food/goods),” said the councilor in a text message.

However, he said this would not automatically mean that delivery services were the source of transmission but only a probability.

The EOC advised that delivery couriers incorporate subtle changes in their services that should already provide an extra layer of protection to the personnel and the client.

For one, the delivery services are required to implement the health protocols of social distancing, wearing masks, and regular disinfection, but clients who are more relaxed at home may forget about these protocols.

For this reason, instead of the usual greetings, the drivers are now asked to remind the client of the basic health protocols prior to handing out the delivery.

This gives time for the client to put on the proper precaution like masks before the transaction.

The courier vehicles, either car or motorcycle, must also have stickers with health reminders so that the delivery personnel will not forget to be vigilant during the delivery.

Furthermore, the delivery services must also establish a HIPCO (Health Infectious Preventive Control Officer) for easier coordination and contact tracing should personnel prove positive for the virus.

The city government is also planning to conduct pooled testing for these delivery services in the future — the way it was done in the Carbon Public Market recently.

Garaganera said the monitoring and regulation of delivery services was important because delivery carriers travel across the city and meeting different people.

“That’s why EOC has to be proactive and meet with the delivery service sector in order to further improve their health protocols and services,” he added./dbs