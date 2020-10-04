Central Visayas: 1.3K active cases, 87% recovery, 6.1% CFR

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The remaining number of active coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Central Visayas was down to 1,319 on Saturday, October 3, from the 1,713 cases that were reported almost a month ago on September 7.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reported 54 new cases and 24 additional recoveries from the viral infection for Oct. 3.

The newly detected cases include 30 from Cebu province, 12 from Cebu City, seven from Lapu-Lapu City, two from Mandaue City, and three from Bohol.

The additional recoveries, meanwhile, are from Cebu City – 9, Mandaue City – 3, and Cebu province – 2. These new recoveries bring the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the region to 18,513 or 87.66 percent of its 21,120 total confirmed cases.

The active case count here has significantly dropped with the additional daily recoveries offsetting the new cases added to the tallies in the LGUs in the region.

DATE NEW CASES NEW RECOVERIES ACTIVE CASES September 27, 2020 52 13 1,713 September 28, 2020 28 93 1,652 September 29, 2020 23 232 1,442 September 30, 2020 72 42 1,469 October 1, 2020 51 218 1,300 October 2, 2020 67 71 1,262 October 3, 2020 54 24 1,319 TOTAL 347 693

According to the case bulletins of the DOH-7, the number of recoveries recorded in the last seven days hit 693 while the new cases logged totaled to only 347 for the same period.

The highest number of recoveries last week was on September 29 and October 1 where 232 and 218 patients who recovered from the illness were logged for the respective dates.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the region hiked by 27 last week. From 1,261 deaths last September 27, the COVID-19 related deaths in Central Visayas are now at 1,288. Of the 27 fatalities, 25 were from Cebu while two were from Bohol.

The health department, however, clarified that the additional deaths are not reported realtime and most of the deaths have occurred weeks ago but were only logged this week after validation.

With 1,288 deaths, the case fatality rate (CFR) in the region is at 6.1 percent as of October 3.

Of the COVID-19 related deaths reported by DOH-7, the largest bulk is from Cebu City with 675 deaths. The city has a total of 10,025 cases. Cebu province followed with 359 deaths, although the Capitol has insisted that COVID-19 is only the “incidental cause” of most of the fatalities because the patients had other pre-existing conditions.

In other provinces, Bohol now has eight COVID-19 related deaths out of its 337 cases while Negros Oriental has four deaths out of 194 cases. Siquijor province has no COVID-19 related deaths with only one of its four COVID-19 cases remains active. / dcb