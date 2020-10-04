Project manager’s team in Cebu make Zoom meetings fun

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Zoom meetings.

What comes to your mind when you hear Zoom meetings?

The mute and the off-cam button or the beautiful background?

Well, this project manager in Cebu wanted to make their Zoom meetings fun and exciting even working from home.

Chik Balili, 34, said that during this pandemic their team wanted to see how little things could turn the work from the home situation ‘a little cheerful.

“ We were worried that the team may become less engaged and motivated over time. And feelings of loneliness and isolation may increase,” she said.

So they decided to initiate dressing up depending on the theme of the day for their daily meetings.

Balili who shared her photo online last week said she earned a lot of praises online and inspired more WFH (work from home) forces to turn things around like them.

In the photos, you can see that some are dressed up in beach attire, some wearing masks and others with funny backgrounds.

“It helps bring the team together and break down communication barriers caused by working remotely. Through this, we get to overcome one of the biggest challenges of managing a remote team – that is the lack of opportunities for ‘physical’ team bonding,” she added.

What a fun and simple way of making things fun in this WFH situation. /dbs