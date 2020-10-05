Inayawan raid yields ‘high-grade’ shabu worth P41M

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim, Morexette Marie B. Erram, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | October 05,2020 - 12:04 PM
Inayawan raid yields 6 kilos of shabu worth P41M

Personnel of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) confiscated at least six kilos of suspected shabu from two high-value individuals (HVI) during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Fatoma Homes, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City on Monday morning, October 5, 2020. CDN Digital Photo | Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least six kilograms of illegal drugs believed to be shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) were seized in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Inayawan, here on Monday morning, October 5, 2020.

The suspects, identified as Renante Cabije Tacatani, 39, and Reynaldo Siit Atillo, 47, were arrested in Sitio Fatima Homes of Barangay Inayawan.

A total of 6.1 kilograms of ‘high-grade shabu’ with a total street value of P41.48 million were confiscated from both Tacatani and Atillo.

Police said Tacatani, a driver technician who is a resident of Barangay Inayawan, and Atillo, a taxi driver from Naga City, were both considered as high-value targets (HVTs). They also said the prohibited substances were imported since both suspects told investigators that they were told to repack them for local distribution.

This is a developing story. Refresh the website for the latest updates 

/bmjo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.