City Wok offers exciting promo for entire October

City Wok welcomes October with an exciting promo.

The restaurant, known for its dimsum collection and fast Chinese food delivery, is offering for the whole month a 10-percent discount on all of its food items through City Wok’s direct delivery.

The October promo is City Wok’s way of thanking its loyal customers for the support and continuous patronage, especially as its Facebook page has now reached 16,000+ likes.

The dimsum collection and Nigo Feast, are among the restaurant’s favorites and are sure to satisfy new customers.

The Instagram-worthy buns put an innovative, colorful, and creative spin on the usual Chinese dimsum while retaining the classic taste that everyone loves. The dimsum not only looks cute, they are delectable and tasty as well.

City Wok’s Nigo Feast, on the other hand, breaks the mold of the usual take out packaging. While most restaurants pack their take-outs with styrofoam boxes or paper bags, City Wok uses a native Nigo to pack your Chinese food favorites to offer a distinct local look to their meals. It is the perfect food pasalubong treat for your friends and family and is best suited for celebrations and gatherings. The Nigo Feast comes with a free 1.5L of soft drinks and free delivery within 6km of their branches in Lahug and Mandaue.

Read: City Wok unveils Mandaue branch, introduces new food options and services

City Wok also introduces new offerings for this month.

They now have meals with tofu on their menu like Tofu with Minced Pork, Fish Fillet with Tofu, and Tofu with Vegetables. They also added Crab Rangoon, a famous dish in American Chinese takeout, and Fishball with meat soup, a popular cuisine in China. Halloween-themed happy buns will also be introduced in the restaurant’s menu soon.

Avail of City Wok’s Chinese food offerings while you still can. The promo is available for the whole month of October in all of its branches.

Contact them directly on its Facebook page https://web.facebook.com/citywokcebu/ or you can call and text them through their mobile numbers 0905 221 3480 and 0999 422 2045.

City Wok is also available on FoodPanda and Grabfood for deliveries.

/bmjo