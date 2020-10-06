Labella orders fixing of bridges damaged by rains in barangays Guba, Pulangbato

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The torrential rains in the past two days caused the collapse of portions of two bridges in the mountain barangays here.

Mayor Edgardo Labella inspected the Patag Bridge in Barangay Guba and the Candarong Bridge in Pulangbato on October 6, 2020, with the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to check on what needs to be done.

For the Patag Bridge, the retaining walls collapsed due to the strong current of the river beneath it. Labella ordered the immediate rehabilitation of the collapsed portion, but there will be no road closure.

Engineer Lowell Corminal, the assistant city engineer, said that only the supporting structure has been affected, but the structural integrity of the bridge itself remains intact.

“Dali-on lang gihapon nato aron dili magpadayon og kaguba kini nga area,” said Corminal.

(We will still conduct immediate rehabilitation so that the affected area will not worsen)

The Candarong Bridge in Barangay Pulangbato may need a more long-term solution.

A portion of the steel bridge has been damaged, forcing the barangay to close the entire bridge to heavy vehicles like trucks. Motorcycles can still pass on the bridge.

Labella noted that the bridge did not feel structurally sound as he walked on it.

“Mao na pailisan na nya ni nato puhon og concrete nga bridge. (That is why we will replace this one with a concrete bridge),” said the mayor.

The bridge has been around for more than 30 years and used to be a wooden bridge that was eventually rebuilt with steel.

As of now, the bridge will be fixed and retrofitted so that it can be used by vehicles passing the road. It will also be prepared for the construction of the concrete bridge.

Labella ordered the DEPW to monitor these structures in the mountain barangay for their structural soundness and make sure to include the repairs and rehabilitation of these bridges in their annual budget.

/bmjo