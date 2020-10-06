Cebu City mayor orders police to increase night patrol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella ordered the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to increase the night patrols now that the curfew in the city would start at 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily.

The new curfew means that shops will be allowed to operate up until 10 p.m. and more people will be still be traveling outside their homes beyond that hour.

The mayor anticipates that this would also increase the presence of crimes such as robbery, especially in areas without sufficient lighting.

“I have directed (Police) Colonel Josefino Ligan to intensify the monitoring to deter criminality especially the illegal drug trade. I also commend them for their recent operations,” said the mayor, referring to theP41 million worth of ‘high-grade shabu’ confiscated in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Inayawan on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Read: Inayawan raid yields ‘high-grade’ shabu worth P41M

The mayor said that as the curfew hours are reduced, there are more time for these lawless elements to conduct illegal activities such as the drug trade.

The only request of the mayor to the police is to avoid extrajudicial killings at all cost and try to catch suspects alive so they can be tried in court.

“Bahala nag madugta na sila sa prisohan, basta kay niagi ta sa due process, basta kay di lang ta moengage og extrajudicial killings,” said Labella.

(Never mind if they rot in jail as long as they undergo due process, as long as we don’t resort to extrajudicial killings.)

However, should any suspect attempt armed resistance such as pulling out a gun or a weapon, Labella said the police must also prioritize their safety and defend themselves. The mayor said that the city will always support the police in whatever means it can.

/bmjo