Labella: No karaoke singing, loud noises on weekdays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has directed the City Legal Office (CLO) to compile all ordinances that prohibit noise in residential areas.

He also asked CLO to study the possibility of imposing a ban on karaoke singing and the conduct of gatherings like parties that will create noise on weekdays.

Labella said he wanted to give students and those who are working at home peace and quiet so they could focus on what they are doing.

The mayor’s directive coincides with the order of Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, the chief of the Cebu City Police Office, to already prohibit daytime karaoke singing in the city.

Labella admitted getting complaints about the noise created by karaoke singing and daytime parties that disturb especially the students who are now studying at home.

Public school classes started on October 5 while online classes for private schools started in August.

“We have ordinances for public disturbance and public noise. I asked the City Legal to compile them so we can implement these during this time of the pandemic,” said Labella.

Labella said that while he does not intend to prohibit people from having fun while inside the comfort of their homes, they should also make sure that what they do does not cause a disturbance in their respective communities.

He said that it is important for every Cebuano to display patience and understanding during these difficult times. / dcb