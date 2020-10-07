More MGCQ violators arrested, fined in Minglanilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A total of 42 individuals in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu were arrested for violating Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) protocols and were fined P500 before being released late night on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Aldin Traya of the Minglanilla Police Station said the 42 violators were arrested from different areas of the town during a Synchronized Enhanced Management Police Operations (SEMPO) conducted the whole day of Tuesday.

Most of the arrested were those who went out of their residences even when it was not their scheduled day and those who were not wearing face masks or observed social distancing.

It could be remembered that in the previous weeks, several individuals in the town were also arrested for flocking public places to drink liquor and violated curfew and MGCQ protocols.

Traya said that the individuals were brought to the station and were listed to make sure they were not second or third time offenders.

Before the release of the individuals, they were reminded of the protocols that should be followed while the town is still under community quarantine.

