Lapu intensifies clamping, towing operations

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS) has intensified the implementation of the clamping and towing ordinance in major roads here.

Mario Napole, CTMS head, told CDN Digital that they are intensifying the implementation of the two ordinances to clear the roads from obstruction and illegal parking.

Napole said they’ve already clamped 40 vehicles from July to September this year.

He said that the clamping ordinance of the city was just approved in June 2020, and they’ve conducted information dissemination to the public and installed traffic signs in the streets before implementing the ordinance.

Those who violate the clamping ordinance must pay the penalty of P500 and another P500 for administrative charges.

Meanwhile, the city has also towed 49 vehicles in the same period, since they’d resume their operation after the city was placed in a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) quarantine status.

The towing ordinance of the city was approved in 2019.

Violators of the towing ordinance shall pay the penalty of P1,500 and another P100 as an impounding fee.

They will also need to pay the penalty of P15 per day if they fail to immediately redeem their vehicles from the impounding area.

/bmjo