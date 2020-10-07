Pickup crashes into store, kills 4 senior citizens in NegOr

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Four elderly women died when a pickup truck crashed into a convenience store along the highway in Barangay Bae, Jimalalud town in Negros Oriental on Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020.

The four senior citizens were identified as Milagros Garsula, 82; Lydia Garsula, 72; Herminigilda Gantalao, 76, and Remedios Fabillar, 65.

Initial investigation by the police in the town revealed that the four were drinking coffee at the store when the pickup driver, identified as Robert Lim, 62, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the store, hitting the women in the process.

“Ingon sa katong mga tawo, basi kini maka tulog pero wala pa man nako ma istorya di pa mi maka ingon,” said Police Staff Sergeant Joey Patoc of the Jimalalud Police Station.

(Witnesses said the driver of the truck may have fallen asleep but we cannot confirm that since we haven’t spoken with him yet.)

A case of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide and damage to property is being prepared to be filed against Lim if the families of the victims will push through with the filing of charges.

But Patoc said that the family of Lim already called the station and informed them they will be paying for the damages from the accident.

Patoc said Lim, who is from Dumaguete City, was headed home after buying some goods. Jimalalud is approximately 113 kilometers from Dumaguete.

Patoc said that they have not talked with Lim, which is why they could not yet determine what the reason for the accident is.

/bmjo