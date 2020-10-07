Cebu City gov’t eyes reopening of cinemas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is considering the reopening of some cinemas here as the city enters the second month under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella met with the mall owners and cinema operators on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, to discuss their proposals for the possibility of reopening cinemas, especially with how they plan to uphold health protocols.

According to the Interagency Task Force (IATF) guidelines, cinemas can open up to 50 percent in MGCQ areas, but the Cebu City government did not allow cinemas to open for fear of crowding.

However, since the city has been under MGCQ for a while, mall owners are asking the city government through the Cebu City Chamber of Commerce (CCCCI) to be allowed to operate at limited capacity.

Labella said he is not inclined to allow the cinemas to open, but since businesses are asking for it and are willing to cooperate with the health protocols, the city government is willing to listen to their appeal.

“They should be compliant with the health protocols, wearing of masks, social distancing, and disinfection. There should be regular cleaning process,” said the mayor.

The initial meeting with the mall owners resulted to the agreement between the city government and the cinema operators that they should submit a proposal first before the city would allow the reopening of the cinemas.

Once the proposal is submitted to the city, checked by the Emergency Operations Center and Cebu City Health, Labella said he will issue an Executive Order for the reopening.

Still, the mayor said the city will study the plan carefully and will not be hasty.

Cinema owners are asking that they be allowed to operate by December 2020 in time for the Metro Manila Film Festival.

