Habagat to continue to bring rains over Cebu in the next 24 hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Damp weather will remain in Cebu for the next 24 hours, the state weather bureau announced on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said this is due to the prevailing southwest monsoon (habagat).

As a result, Cebu will experience partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies throughout Thursday, with high chances of rains and localized thunderstorms.

“Padayon ta mag monitor sa atong mga giissue nga thunderstorm, rainfall and heavy rainfall advisories. Magdala kini usahay ug pagkusog nga uwan nga posible makadala ug pagbaha ug pagdahili sa yuta,” said Jomar Eclarino, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

(We advise the public to continuously monitor thunderstorm, rainfall, and heavy rainfall advisories Pagasa will be issuing since this could indicate heavy rains which will result in floods and landslide.)

/bmjo

