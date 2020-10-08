Three new cases, 12 recoveries in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City logged 12 recoveries and three new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) based on its latest update released on Wednesday night, October 7, 2020.

The number of active cases in the city, according to a post at the Mandaue City Public Information Office Facebook page, stands at 117 while the number of recoveries is at 2,080.

The new cases are from barangays Canduman, Maguikay, and Jagobiao.

The 12 recoveries are from barangays Maguikay (8), barangay Pagsabungan (2), and one each from barangays Canduman and Tabok.

The number of COVID-related deaths stands at 143.

The Mandaue City PIO explained that the statistics on death is not reported on a daily basis. It is a consolidation of COVID-related or incidental deaths. This is because COVID-related or incidental deaths are officially encoded only upon confirmation, or verification, through the availability of death certificates.

