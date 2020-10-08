29 trucks apprehended on first day of truck ban in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City of Talisay-Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) apprehended 29 trucks in total during the first day of implementation of the truck ban.

This was the final report of the agency on October 7, 2020, for their monitoring of the reimposition of the truck ban that began its implementation on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

From 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the CT-TODA apprehended 9 trucks, while from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., they apprehended 20 trucks.

Two more trucks were apprehended at the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) due to speeding but in violation of the truck ban.

The CT-TODA reminds the truck drivers that they must take note of the truck ban so their large vehicles will not hamper the traffic flow during the rush hours.

Trucks weighing over 4,500 kilograms and other heavy equipment cannot pass through major thoroughfares from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Mondays to Saturdays.

The truck ban affects vehicles weighing over 4,500 kilograms such as cargo trucks; lorries; fuel tankers; liquid carriers; LPG/LNG tankers; cement bulk carriers; long-bed trailers; 10-footer, 2-footer; and 40-footer container vans; heavy equipment like payloaders and dump trucks; and six-wheeled or more vehicles.

These trucks are not allowed to pass the Vicente Garces Street, Rabaya Street, Pulong Deiparine Street, Prisco Deiparine Street, Sangi Road, Leoncio Abarquez Street, Sangi Road, San Roque-Laray Road, Sombria-Pooc Road, Fidel Bas Street, Toledo Wharf Road, Cong. Antonio Bacaltos Street, and the Natalio Bacalso Highway.

Exemptions are provided for carrying perishable goods and livestocks; government trucks and vehicles, and the ban is automatically lifted during emergencies for the faster delivery of food and emergency response teams.

Penalties and fines will start from P1,500 and can reach up to P5,000 with the suspension of the driver’s license up to two weeks, depending how many times the driver violated the ban.

