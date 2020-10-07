In Photos: 9 drivers get citation tickets for Talisay truck ban violation

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | October 07,2020 - 09:09 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Nine truck drivers were issued citation tickets for violation of Talisay City’s truck ban.

The drivers were apprehended by personnel of the City of Talisay-Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. this Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

“Ang maong mga driver milapas sa City Ordinance sa siyudad,” said an advisory that was posted by the City of Talisay Public Information Office.

(The said drivers violated a City Ordinance.)

PIO earlier announced the reimposition of the truck ban based on City Ordinance No. 30 that took effect in 2017.

The ordinance prohibits trucks to pass through the Talisay City’s major thoroughfares during the rush hours from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays to Saturdays.

However, its implementation was suspended six months ago to ensure faster delivery of goods and services while the city was under a pandemic.

The city government decided to reimpose the truck ban now that the traffic volume has returned to normal.

Photos below are courtesy of the City of Talisay Public Information Office: