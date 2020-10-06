Talisay City reimposes truck ban on rush hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City government is reimposing the truck ban to prevent traffic congestion during rush hours.

In a post, the City of Talisay Public Information Office (PIO) revealed that trucks are not allowed to pass through the Talisay City’s major thoroughfares from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays to Saturdays.

The City Ordinance No. 30 has been in effect in 2017 but was suspended during the pandemic since there was a need for faster delivery of goods and traffic was scarce during the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) and Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

After six months of strict community quarantine, the city has noticed the return of the normal traffic volume pre-pandemic, prompting the need to reimpose the ban.

According to the ordinance, the truck ban affects vehicles weighing over 4,500 kilograms such as cargo trucks; lorries; fuel tankers; liquid carriers; LPG/LNG tankers; cement bulk carriers; long-bed trailers; 10-footer, 2-footer; and 40-footer container vans; heavy equipment like payloaders and dump trucks; and six-wheeled or more vehicles.

These trucks are not allowed to pass the Vicente Garces Street, Rabaya Street, Pulong Deiparine Street, Prisco Deiparine Street, Sangi Road, Leoncio Abarquez Street, Sangi Road, San Roque-Laray Road, Sombria-Pooc Road, Fidel Bas Street, Toledo Wharf Road, Cong. Antonio Bacaltos Street, and the Natalio Bacalso Highway.

Exemptions are provided for carrying perishable goods and livestocks; government trucks and vehicles, and the ban is automatically lifted during emergencies for the faster delivery of food and emergency response teams.

First time violators will be fined P1,500. Second time violators will be fined P2,500, while multiple violators will be fined P5,000 with the suspension of the driver’s license up to two weeks.

The City of Talisay-Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) will strictly monitor the streets during the rush hour for violator.

CT-TODA head, Jonathan Tumulak, urged drivers to follow the ban so as not to incur penalties.

/bmjo