One more Lapu tricycle driver tests positive for COVID-19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—One more tricycle driver here tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Grace Carungay, the head of the Lapu-Lapu City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, told CDN Digital that out of the 303 swab samples they collected from free swab tests conducted on Monday and Tuesday at the Hoops Dome, one came out positive but was asymptomatic.

The tricycle driver who tested positive was already brought to the city’s isolation facility at the Lapu-Lapu City College in Barangay Gun-ob.

Last week, one also tested positive from the 682 swab samples they collected from the tricycle and public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers who underwent swab tests.

Carungay, meanwhile, noticed the increase in the number of drivers who submitted themselves for swab testing.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), we’re able to test at least 520 drivers in just one day,” Carungay said.

She said the drivers might have realized the importance of swab testing in bringing back the trust of passengers who will want to board their vehicles.

It also helped that the city assured that it will provide food assistance to the families of whoever tests positive and would be quarantined for 14 days.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan also warned drivers that they may not be able to ply their routes of they don’t have themselves tested and cleared from COVID-19.

This is why Cesar Soliano, a 35-years-old tricycle driver, said he decided to take part of the swab testing.

“We are afraid because this is our only means of livelihood,” he said.

“After our federation president explained to us that the city will give assistance to our families whenever we will be tested positive, it gave us assurance and courage to participate,” he added.

The city is targeting to test around 5,000 drivers, wherein 3,000 of whom are tricycle drivers.

